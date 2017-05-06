Father of Hollywood’s Wilson brothers dies; Robert Wilson was public TV innovator

In this Friday, April 30, 2004, photo, Robert A. “Bob” Wilson, the father of actors Owen, Luke and Andrew Wilson, poses for a photo at his office, in Dallas. Robert A. Wilson, also a public television station executive who introduced “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” to its first American audience, died Friday, May 5, 2017, in Dallas. He was 76. On the wall are photographs of his sons when they were young. At left is a portrait of Owen taken by photographer Richard Avedon, while at center are portraits of Luke taken by their mother, Laura Wilson. At right are portraits of the three sons: Luke, Owen and Andrew, taken by Avedon. Mei-Chun Jau The Dallas Morning News via AP