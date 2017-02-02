Steer escapes Weatherford butcher but gets wrangled outside of a Taco Bell

At least he gave it a good try.
For nearly two hours Thursday, a steer ran loose on the streets of Weatherford, evading police officers, animal control workers and even a few citizens.
The large bovine had escaped the Hamilton Meats butcher shop near the 1400 block of Sante Fe Drive about 11 a.m., Weatherford police Sgt. Jason Hayes said.
From there, “he ran kind of wild,” Hayes said, and ended up on South Main Street, about a mile away.
After ramming into a police car, he got roped outside of a Taco Bell by two cowboys who rode up on horseback to help out. No one was injured during the chase.
Hayes was unsure whether the cowboys were sent by the butcher shop. But it wasn’t the first time citizens have helped wrangle loose livestock in Weatherford, Hayes said.
The authorities needed all the help they could get Thursday.
“He ran pretty good for the amount of time he was out,” Hayes said. “But he got caught like the rest of them.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments