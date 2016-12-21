Zeke donated $21,000 and all he asks from you is $21 and a selfie

If you ever dreamed of snapping a picture with Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott then it’s time to get to North Park Mall in Dallas during the holidays.
The rookie’s touchdown leap into the The Salvation Army kettle in Sunday’s win against the Tampa Buccaneers has turned into the leap seen around the world -- and it’s also turned into a tremendous charitable campaign that Elliott probably never could have imagined when he did it.
Or maybe he did.
Zeke's Red Kettle has arrived at NorthPark Center! Join us in supporting the @salarmydfw. Red Kettle is Located on Level One near Dillard’s. pic.twitter.com/ITucCCKlwu— NorthPark Center (@NorthParkCenter) December 21, 2016
North Park Mall on Wednesday sent out a tweet announcing the arrival of the familiar Salvation Army red kettle. Only this one has a little surprise popping out of it -- a cutout of Elliott celebrating his touchdown just as he did the other night at AT&T Stadium.
Playing off Elliott’s leap, the Salvation Army cleverly started a campaign called the #ZekeKettleLeap. It asks for a donation of $21 -- Elliott’s jersey number. The amount will feed a family for three days.
HUGE thank you to those who donated in honor of #ZekeKettleLeap! $21 feeds a family for 3 days. https://t.co/zwJrWxPYLj #RedKettleReason pic.twitter.com/Vz0yeHzwKu— Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) December 20, 2016
Elliott went above and beyond a $21 donation. The potential NFL Rookie of the Year and league MVP candidate donated $21,000, according to Salvation Army.
Thank you @EzekielElliott for donating $21k! In honor of the #ZekeKettleLeap, help make #Christmas bright & give $21 https://t.co/zwJrWxPYLj— Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) December 21, 2016
Who knew Elliott’ leap would turn into the fundraiser of the year.
Well, just maybe he did.
