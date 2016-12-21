Local

December 21, 2016 12:26 PM

Zeke donated $21,000 and all he asks from you is $21 and a selfie

By Jeff Caplan

jeffcaplan@star-telegram.com

If you ever dreamed of snapping a picture with Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott then it’s time to get to North Park Mall in Dallas during the holidays.

The rookie’s touchdown leap into the The Salvation Army kettle in Sunday’s win against the Tampa Buccaneers has turned into the leap seen around the world -- and it’s also turned into a tremendous charitable campaign that Elliott probably never could have imagined when he did it.

Or maybe he did.

North Park Mall on Wednesday sent out a tweet announcing the arrival of the familiar Salvation Army red kettle. Only this one has a little surprise popping out of it -- a cutout of Elliott celebrating his touchdown just as he did the other night at AT&T Stadium.

Playing off Elliott’s leap, the Salvation Army cleverly started a campaign called the #ZekeKettleLeap. It asks for a donation of $21 -- Elliott’s jersey number. The amount will feed a family for three days.

Elliott went above and beyond a $21 donation. The potential NFL Rookie of the Year and league MVP candidate donated $21,000, according to Salvation Army.

Who knew Elliott’ leap would turn into the fundraiser of the year.

Well, just maybe he did.

Dak Prescott explains Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army bucket dive

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Cowboys rookies load up Salvation Army truck with presents

Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys rookies helped load a Salvation Army truck with holiday gifts on Thursday afternoon. Video by Drew Davison.

ddavison@star-telegram.com

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Santa goes swimming with the sharks at Sea Life Grapevine

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos