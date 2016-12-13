Window blinds reportedly played role in accidental hanging of Cleburne toddler

A window blinds cord reportedly played a role in the accidental hanging death of a Cleburne toddler on Saturday, according to WFAA-TV.
Heath Bullard, 3, died at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
“A mother called in frantically about her child not breathing,” Lt. Tim Jones, a spokesman for the Johnson County sheriff’s office, told WFAA. “It appears the child was strangled with something in the house accidentally.”
Sources told WFAA that Bullard became tangled in a cord on the window blinds.
Last year, ABC News featured a story on the push for safer, cordless blinds, reporting that several hundred children have died or been injured by window blinds cords over the last 30 years.
Linda Kaiser, with the Parents for Window Blinds Safety advocacy group, told WFAA that Bullard was the 11th child to die this year, nationwide, from a blinds-related accident.
An online obituary says the boy’s funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lane Prairie Baptist Church in Joshua.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
