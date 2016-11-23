Small plane crashed after take-off at Bridgeport Municipal Airport

Two people are injured after a small plane crashed just after take-off from Bridgeport Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
A Cessna 182 with two people aboard crashed into trees near the airport about 11:15 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Preliminary information indicates that the pilot was attempting to return to the airport with engine trouble when the aircraft crashed short of the runway,” FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel said said that one male passenger was transported to Wise Regional Hospital with serious injuries and one female was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital Fort Worth. Her condition was unknown.
The plane is registered to a corporation, Sky Partners LLC, in Buhler, Kan., according to the FAA website, and was manufactured in 1972.
