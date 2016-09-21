Local

September 21, 2016 8:04 AM

Man, 57, identified in fatal shooting in south Fort Worth

By Rafael Sears

rsears@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

The man fatally shot Monday night in south Fort Worth at the Sycamore Center Villas apartments has been identified as Robert Ollie, 57.

Ollie died about 10:30 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. He died in an outside hallway at the apartment complex near a WinCo Foods.

Officers found the wounded man after responding to a 911 call in the area near the intersection of Crowley and Sycamore School roads, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

No one is in custody, Segura said.

A Medstar crew arrived at the apartments at 10:17 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at 10:30 p.m., Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

No further details were available Wednesday.

Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

A blender bike can help make Fort Worth healthier

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos