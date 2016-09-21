Man, 57, identified in fatal shooting in south Fort Worth

The man fatally shot Monday night in south Fort Worth at the Sycamore Center Villas apartments has been identified as Robert Ollie, 57.
Ollie died about 10:30 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. He died in an outside hallway at the apartment complex near a WinCo Foods.
Officers found the wounded man after responding to a 911 call in the area near the intersection of Crowley and Sycamore School roads, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
News: Reported shooting -- 8100 Block of LANAE LN, FTW.— MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) September 20, 2016
No one is in custody, Segura said.
A Medstar crew arrived at the apartments at 10:17 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at 10:30 p.m., Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
No further details were available Wednesday.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
Comments