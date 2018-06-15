Town homes, upscale apartments planned for this Tex Rail station

Plans are chugging along to build town homes and apartments geared toward millennials and empty-nesters near the Iron Horse station, one of the stops along the 27-mile Tex Rail line.

Tex Rail will run from downtown Fort Worth to Terminal B at DFW Airport with stops in Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine. Service is scheduled to begin later this year.

Townhomes and apartments are coming to the Iron Horse station at the corner of Iron Horse Boulevard and Boulder Drive, said Craig Hulse, the city’s economic development director.

The 145 townhomes, in a development called Iron Horse Commons, are a five-minute walk from the Tex Rail station.

Our Country Homes and C.B. Jeni are the developers, Hulse said, and prices will start around $270,000.

“We expect that with the townhomes and multifamily housing that we will have approximately 2,000 people in the area,” said Clayton Comstock, planning manager for the city.

“They want services they can walk to and not drive to although they are a stone’s throw from Rufe Snow,” he said.

The townhomes will have direct access to the Cottonbelt Trail, a bike path that connects North Richland Hills to Grapevine. The new development will also have public parks and public art, Hulse said.

Construction will start later this year on 324 one- and two-bedroom apartment units designed for millennials and retirees. Arizona-based Wolff Company is the developer.

The apartments are not “garden style,” as entrances will be located inside of the building, Comstock said.

There is also 11,000 square feet of commercial space, and officials said it will likely draw retail and restaurants.

Construction is also underway at the Smithfield station, the other Tex Rail stop in North Richland Hills. It is expected to be the most used station along the 27-mile line as it will attract people driving from Watauga, Hurst and other surrounding cities.

Our Country Homes is looking at building additional townhomes near the Smithfield station, Comstock said.