Fort Worth's highways are finally fixed, so these businesses are moving in

Fort Worth's Mercantile industrial area booms after nearby roads are fixed A $2.5 billion makeover of Loop 820 was completed in 2014, and since then about 4 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution and office park space has been leased in Fort Worth's Mercantile Center. Gordon Dickson ×

