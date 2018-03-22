Firm that makes high-tech products to treat wounds is hiring in Fort Worth

A company that makes products for wound care, sports injuries and joint implants is expanding its presence in Fort Worth.

London-based Smith & Nephew, which already employs 200 people in Tarrant County, is adding 100 jobs.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced the expansion, after agreeing to chip in $730,000 from the Texas Enterprise Fund to cover a portion of the company's planned $29 million expansion.

“The manufacturing and medical technology industries continue to boom in Texas and especially in the Fort Worth area, and this project is further proof of that success,” Abbott said in a statement.

Matt Stober, Smith & Nephew president of global operations, said the project "is an important investment for Smith & Nephew that will secure our manufacturing process in this area and create many high quality jobs for local scientists, engineers and technicians.”

“Smith & Nephew is thrilled to partner with state and local government to bring new manufacturing jobs into Tarrant County," Stober said. "Fort Worth is already the U.S. headquarters for our Advanced Wound Management business, and home to a team with a deep expertise in wound care biotherapeutics, important and novel treatments used by clinicians to improve the lives of many thousands of patients every year.

Fort Worth was competing for the project against Oklahoma, Tennessee and Hull, England, officials said.





“Our community has a strong interest in advancing opportunities in bio-tech and medical innovation and see this partnership with Smith & Nephew as a key component in those efforts," said Robert Sturns, Fort Worth economic director. "Fort Worth's commitment to supporting medical and life services companies is perfectly suited for international manufacturers like Smith & Nephew and the support of the State was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.”

The Texas Enterprise Fund has contributed $70 million to 27 projects since 2015, generating $820 million in capital investment and more than 16,000 jobs, according to the governor's office.





Last year, Fort Worth offered Smith & Nephew a five-year abatement on 55 percent of its property taxes — worth an estimated $530,000 — in exchange for the company's commitment to expand.

In 2015, the City Council approved a five-year, $250,000 incentive for the company’s U.S. headquarters of its Advanced Wound Management division.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.