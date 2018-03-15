Need a job? The Texas Dept. of Transportation is hiring

Lots of job openings have popped up at the Texas Department of Transportation and, in an effort to fill them, the state agency is holding a hiring fair.
The event will be 9 a.m. to noon at the department's Fort Worth District office, 2501 SW Loop 820 in Fort Worth. (That's the southeast quadrant of Interstate 20 and McCart Avenue.)
There are vacancies for general maintenance technicians, construction inspectors, construction record keeper, public information officer and many other professions.
"Benefits include health insurance, paid leave, tuition assistance and more," agency spokesman Val Lopez said in an email.
The agency's Fort Worth district office covers nine counties on the western side of Dallas-Fort Worth, including Tarrant, Parker, Johnson and Wise.
For more information, visit www.txdot.gov or call the agency's statewide job hotline at 800-893-6848.
The unemployment rate is historically low, with nearly 97 percent of workers employed in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
