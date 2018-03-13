They're all grown up, but Mom and Dad still pay the rent

The all-American concept of young adults graduating from college and immediately striking out on their own appears to be dying.

Nearly one in 10 Dallas-Fort Worth area residents age 36 or younger is still receiving help from parents to pay the rent. That's according to Apartment List, a firm that closely tracks rental rates and housing trends across the United States.

Nationwide, 7.9 percent of Millennials (folks born after 1982) living alone receives at least some financial aide for housing from Mom and Dad.

But don't blame the young adults themselves. It's not a matter of this generation being lazier or more entitled than those of the past. Instead, it's all about the cost of housing rising much faster than incomes, according to the report.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apartment List

"Since 2000, home and rent prices have increased by 73 percent and 61 percent, respectively, but incomes for younger households have only increased 31 percent," the report states.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 68 Need a raise to buy a home? Pause 236 Frieda Porter records JP vote count 170 Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 216 Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 79 Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 112 March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 20 Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine 73 "I don't care what they think, I'm ready," Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers 124 "Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 44 Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look at two apartment choices for renters in Fort Worth: new, luxurious and hi tech, and old Fort Worth family neighborhood traditional. Apartment housing rental rates are soaring as affordable availability becomes more difficult. High-end apartments have become more in demand. Paul Moseleypmoseley@star-telegram.com

Other findings:

Of those getting rent money from the folks, about a third are getting enough to pay their entire monthly bill. The rest receive only partial payments from their parents.





One in three respondents said they anticipate that their parents will help with a down payment for a home.





Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson