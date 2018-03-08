The first brewpub for this North Texas city has soft opening this weekend

When the owners of Turning Point Beer, Bedford’s first brewpub, posted about this weekend’s soft opening on social media, they never expected tickets to be snatched up in less than three hours.
J.P. Goytia, Josh Davis, James Peery and Alex Knight knew that craft beer fans were thirsty for some new brews, but the response was overwhelming.
“When Josh and I put those tickets up, we thought if we sell them in a week, that would be good. We’re overjoyed,” Goytia said.
The tickets were free, but only those who have them can attend the soft opening Friday.
Why tickets?
Since the four longtime friends began working on the brewpub last fall, they had a hunch that their beers would gain a following and they did not want people to wait in long lines or be disappointed if they couldn’t get in.
Turning Point will feature four beers for the soft opening and 13 during the grand-opening festivities March 17-18 coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day.
Some of the beers include Pulp Pale Ale, Fleeb Juice Double IPA and $Texas double IPA.
Peery, Knight, Davis and Goytia have experience working in breweries, and they’ve had time to fine-tune their beers and let friends sample the finished product.
Starting from scratch
The owners of Turning Point Beer leased a former Rent-a-Center at 1307 Brown Trail, and while keeping their day jobs carved out time at night and on weekends to rip up carpet, scrape glue off of the floor and install all of the equipment needed to brew craft beer and meet with contractors for plumbing and electrical work.
The 6,000-square-foot space has more than enough room for the bar and the brewing equipment
The four friends have ties to Bedford and Northeast Tarrant County. The closest brewpubs are in Grapevine and Keller, and they said Bedford offered the perfect niche.
