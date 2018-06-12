Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter-jet program reaches milestone

Lockheed Martin delivers 300th F-35 stealth fighter aircraft The F-35 fighter jet program has been called controversial and expensive, but Lockheed Martin has continued to build the planes at a steady pace. The company, which builds the F-35 in Fort Worth, recently celebrated delivery of its 300th plane. Gordon Dickson ×

SHARE COPY LINK The F-35 fighter jet program has been called controversial and expensive, but Lockheed Martin has continued to build the planes at a steady pace. The company, which builds the F-35 in Fort Worth, recently celebrated delivery of its 300th plane. Gordon Dickson