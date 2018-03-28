While Trump chats up North Korea, Lockheed Martin sells F-35 fighter to South Korea

In a ceremony punctuated by Korean fan dancers and haunting jindo drums, officials from aerospace gaint Lockheed Martin on Wednesday delivered the first F-35 fighter jet to South Korea. Dozens of dignitaries from east Asia attended the event at Lockheed Martin's massive Air Force Plant 4 in west Fort Worth.





In all, South Korea has ordered 40 of the stealthy, fifth-generation fighter planes, which are expected to be delivered over the next three to four years.

The delivery comes just two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un made a secret trip to Beijing, and reportedly told Chinese leader Xi Jinping he was interested in meeting with President Trump and South Korean leaders to possibly denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Trump has also said he would be willing to meet with Jong-Un, possibly in a matter of weeks.

The irony of Wednesday's dazzling display of military might — Lockheed Martin features the motto "Peace through Strength. Lots of Strength" on its factory walls — wasn't lost on the dignitaries who attended the event.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, seemed to offer a proverbial hat tip to Trump's non-traditional method of international relations, when asked about the timing of the jet delivery to South Korea.





"I think you know President Trump is doing things that surprise all of us, and in this instance it's a very positive development," Cornyn said after a photo session with the Republic of Korea Air Force's new F-35A Lightning II as a backdrop. "The prospect of military conflict in the Korean Peninsula is too horrible to imagine, but it's something we would clearly win, but at the cost of a lot of blood and treasure, and we want to avoid that if possible."

The Sounds of Korea group perform during the public 'roll out' of the first Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-35A Lightning II at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, TX, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

"I think the fact that Kim Jong-Un went to Beijing is a surprising but encouraging development, and I think the president saying he's going to meet with Kim Jong-un in the future makes me hopeful for peace and a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. It sounds like it's not going to be long in coming."

The manufacture of the F-35 provides 11,000 to 12,000 jobs for Fort Worth, and depending upon future orders could create up to 18,000 jobs, Mayor Betsy Price said.

Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President and CEO, Lockheed Martin, speaking during the public 'roll out' of the first Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-35A Lightning II at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, TX, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Marilyn Hewson, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin, stressed the importance of continuing to provide aircraft to South Korea. She repeated a phrase uttered by Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, who has described the relationship between the countries as an "ironclad alliance."

"Today, our iron clad alliance is needed more than ever," she said. "All around the world, we see new threats emerging. These threats touch every every domain land, air, sea, space and the cyber realm. The F-35 does more than transform the Republic of Korea Air Force. It transforms a nation's armed forces and it allow allies to maintain peace through strength, and cooperation that spans the globe."

Kim, Hack-Young, Chairman of National Defense Committee Republic of Korea National Assembly, speaking during the public 'roll out' of the first Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-35A Lightning II at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, TX, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Lt. Gen. Lee Seong-Yong, vice chief of staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force, said seeing the F-35 emblazoned with the South Korean flag made him feel "overwhelmed with immense pride."





"We still have many tasks ahead of us until the day our Air Force fields all of the aircraft," he told the crowd through an interpreter. "We need the aircraft to be manufactured on schedule and we need our pilots and maintenance support staff who will handle the aircraft to be trained on time, so we would like everyone to maintain their interest and commitment."

The first six F-35s will be delivered to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, where South Korean pilots and maintenance workers will be trained on them, said Doug Wilhelm, Lockheed Martin vice president of the F-35 program. The remaining planes will be delivered directly to South Korea beginning in 2019, he said.

In 2014, Lockheed Martin agreed to sell 40 F-35 fighter jets to South Korea for about $7 billion.