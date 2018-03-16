Do you wish helicopters were quieter? Check out this new Airbus model

Grand Prairie's Airbus Helicopters is showing off its new H160 aircraft to the FAA and prospective customers.
The company offered demonstration rides to selected potential buyers during the week, and the Star-Telegram's Rodger Mallison tagged along to take some photos and shoot video of the action.
Never miss a local story.
The H160 is significantly quieter than previous models, spokesman Bob Cox said. Also, it is more fuel efficient, and capable of some pretty nifty maneuvers in flight.
It could be a popular model for the offshore oil industry, but also is suited for many other needs, Cox said.
The demonstration flights were the first in the United States. Next, Airbus Helicopters plans to take the H160 to Colorado for high altitude testing.
Earlier this month Airbus Helicopters announced the first four U.S. orders of the H160.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson
Comments