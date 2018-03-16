Airbus is taking their the new H160 helicopter on tour, including at their facility in Grand Prairie, as they continue to test the new twin engine copter and show prospective customers what it can do, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Aviation

Do you wish helicopters were quieter? Check out this new Airbus model

By Gordon Dickson

March 16, 2018 01:36 PM

Grand Prairie's Airbus Helicopters is showing off its new H160 aircraft to the FAA and prospective customers.

The company offered demonstration rides to selected potential buyers during the week, and the Star-Telegram's Rodger Mallison tagged along to take some photos and shoot video of the action.

Airbus is showing its new H160 helicopter with angled blade tips that are quieter and lift more payload. The autopilot is said to feature a recovery mode that allows a pilot to take hands off the controls allowing the aircraft systems to stabilize the rotorcraft in a difficult situation. Rodger Mallisonrmallison@star-telegram.com

The H160 is significantly quieter than previous models, spokesman Bob Cox said. Also, it is more fuel efficient, and capable of some pretty nifty maneuvers in flight.

It could be a popular model for the offshore oil industry, but also is suited for many other needs, Cox said.

The demonstration flights were the first in the United States. Next, Airbus Helicopters plans to take the H160 to Colorado for high altitude testing.

Test pilot Olivier Gensse takes prospective customers for a hands on test flight in the Airbus H160 helicopter in Grand Prairie, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Earlier this month Airbus Helicopters announced the first four U.S. orders of the H160.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

