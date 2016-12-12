Trump tweet: F-35 program and costs ‘out of control’

President-elect Donald Trump Monday morning on Twitter re-emphasized his misgivings about the F-35 fighter jet produced by Lockheed Martin Corp. in Fort Worth.
The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016
Lockheed Martin shares fell after the tweet, the second time in a week Trump has blasted U.S. aircraft spending. Last week, Trump tweeted that costs to build new presidential planes by Boeing Corp. were “out of control” and ended the tweet with “Cancel order!”
The F-35 program, made up 20 percent of Lockheed’s total revenue last year. Representatives from Lockheed headquarters in Bethesda, Md., did not immediately have a comment.
Lockheed Martin shares fell 4.1 percent to $248.86 in morning stock trading Monday
Trump’s administration eventually will decide how many of the stealth aircraft will be built, and company officials have been meeting with the presidential transition team.
Lockheed officials responded by saying that it has invested heavily in reducing the cost of the plane.
Jeff Babione, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program director, told Reuters: “Since the beginning, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to reduce the price of the airplane by about 70 percent since its original costing, and we project it to be about $85 million in the 2019 or 2020 time frame.”
Orlando Carvalho, Lockheed’s executive vice president for aeronautics, told the Star-Telegram last month that the company is already working with President-elect Trump’s transition team.
“We believe that in working with his transition team all the right information will get communicated and they’ll make the right decisions,” Carvalho said.
Lockheed Martin recently received a $1.3 billion Pentagon downpayment to continue production of the fighter jet while negotiations continue on a contract worth as much as $7.19 billion for 90 aircraft, the biggest order so far.
The jets would be delivered in 2018. Lockheed Martin is in the midst of a $1.2 billion reconfiguration of its plant in Fort Worth as it plans for full production of the stealth fighter.
This is not the first time Trump has criticized the F-35. Trump made it clear on a conservative radio talk show last year that he had doubts about the F-35’s performance and its cost. Trump was reacting to a blog report that has since been discredited, in which a test pilot found that the “pricey new stealth jet can’t turn or climb fast enough to hit an enemy plane during a dogfight.”
“I do hear that it’s not very good,” Trump said. “I’m hearing that our existing planes are better. And one of the pilots came out of the plane, one of the test pilots, and said this isn’t as good as what we already have.”
The F-35’s perfomance has been criticized — the Defense Department’s chief weapons tester recently questioned a Pentagon memo to the U.S. Senate describing the jet’s performance. His critiques disagreed with the Pentagon’s opinion that the program is on course despite earlier problems.
Lockheed Martin officials have admitted the F-35 has had problems. But since 2012, after a two-year probation was lifted and $4.5 billion was added for development, performance has improved and the program has hit every milestone.
The cost of the jet fighter also has fallen to $108 million a copy, and Lockheed hopes to get it down to $80 million to $85 million.
While Lockheed Martin’s shares were lower after Trump’s tweet, Jim Corridore of CFRA Research still believed the company’s stock was a “strong buy.”
“While its clear that there are opportunities for cost savings in military procurement, we see the F-35 program, on the cusp of full production, is likely to continue to be funded,” Corridore said in a research note. “We reiterate our stance that military spending is likely to rise given Mr. Trump's stated priorities, and we see significant operating leverage on incremental revenues for LMT.”
Staff writer Max B. Baker contributed to this report, which contains material from wire reports and the Star-Telegram archives.
