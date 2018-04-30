Bell plans $115 million expansion, 400 new jobs in Fort Worth

Aerospace and defense contractor Bell, a Textron company, is planning a $115 million expansion to its Fort Worth headquarters that includes a 300,000-square-foot "Factory of the Future" and the creation of 400 jobs over the next five years.

Bell's plans were made known in a report to the Fort Worth City Council. Bell plans to ask the council later this year to nominate the expansion as a Texas Enterprise Zone Program. If accepted by the state, the project is eligible for a five-year, $1.25 million incentive.

Bell has not asked Fort Worth for an incentive on this latest expansion. The company, which makes helicopters, is still receiving money from a 20-year, $13.5 million tax abatement the council approved in 2011 for a $235 million expansion.

At that time, Bell said it was consolidating operations and building a $50 million headquarters at 3255 Bell Helicopter Blvd. and investing $160 million in equipment and technology, among other things. Bell made no promises for new jobs in that expansion, but committed to retaining the bulk of its 4,500 employee workforce here.

This latest expansion will include a $16 million, 300,000-square-foot factory. No other details were available and Bell officials did not immediately return a request for more information.

The expansion comes less than two months after Bell dropped Helicopter from its name and released a new logo that it says better reflects its evolving mission and focus on emerging technologies.

The company, for example, has been working with Uber to design a battery-powered, tilt-rotor aircraft that will launch air taxi services by 2023, as well as unmanned aircraft to haul heavy loads, those that would fly into enemy territory for the military and aircraft to fly over urban traffic congestion for civilian customers.

According to the city report, the expansion will also include $30 million to build an 85,000-square-foot Bell Training Academy, Innovation Center and Flight Operations landing pads; $8.5 million to relocate practice airfields; $2.5 million to build a 10,000-square-foot Autonomy Experimentation Integration Laboratory; $16.5 million to buy a flight simulator and build a 10,000-square-foot building to house it; and $23 million in manufacturing equipment.

In addition, Bell said it is spending $18.5 million to modernize some of its other facilities.

A year ago, Bell acquired land near its Fort Worth headquarters and started construction on the airfield landing pads, putting an end to its training flights to the Texas Motor Speedway and Alliance Airport in far north Fort Worth. The flight paths took aircraft over Keller, creating a noise nuisance for its residents.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.