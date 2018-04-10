Texas Health Resources, which owns this hospital among 24 others, is one of the biggest healthcare systems in North Texas.
The best company in the U.S. to work for in healthcare? It's in Arlington

April 10, 2018

For the fourth year in a row, Texas Health Resources based in Arlington has topped Fortune Magazine's list of the best companies to work for in healthcare and biopharma.

CEO Barclay Berdan told Fortune that he credits a lot of his employees' satisfaction to a monthly newsletter, the "Promise Packet," which employee teams are expected to spend 15-20 minutes discussing.

“It’s not simply the newsletter itself that drives our strong culture. We use the Promise Packet as a catalyst for dialogue between employees, and that’s what makes all the difference,” Berdan told Fortune. “That ties everything together.”

Fortune also gathered feedback from a few of the company's more than 21,000 employees.

"I have worked here for a year and still love coming to work because I feel supported and love my co-workers," one said.

"I like that our leaders subscribe to a ‘best idea wins’ mentality rather than relying only on leaders for input and guidance," another told the magazine.

