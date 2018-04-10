The best company in the U.S. to work for in healthcare? It's in Arlington

For the fourth year in a row, Texas Health Resources based in Arlington has topped Fortune Magazine's list of the best companies to work for in healthcare and biopharma.
CEO Barclay Berdan told Fortune that he credits a lot of his employees' satisfaction to a monthly newsletter, the "Promise Packet," which employee teams are expected to spend 15-20 minutes discussing.
“It’s not simply the newsletter itself that drives our strong culture. We use the Promise Packet as a catalyst for dialogue between employees, and that’s what makes all the difference,” Berdan told Fortune. “That ties everything together.”
Fortune also gathered feedback from a few of the company's more than 21,000 employees.
"I have worked here for a year and still love coming to work because I feel supported and love my co-workers," one said.
"I like that our leaders subscribe to a ‘best idea wins’ mentality rather than relying only on leaders for input and guidance," another told the magazine.
