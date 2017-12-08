Dello Russo promoted at AngMar Retail

Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for AngMar Retail Group in Mansfield.
Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods.
During his tenure with AngMar Retail Group, Dello Russo has served as General Manager for both Autoworx and House of Hot Rods and Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms.
AngMar Retail Group is scheduled to open another Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café in Fort Worth early next year. There are also plans for a new Marksmen Firearms store and gun range in Mansfield and a new restaurant concept, Mama Angie’s Mexican Cocina, in 2018.
Ghafari opens Fort Worth office
Ghafari Associates, an award-winning architecture, engineering, process design and construction services firm, has opened in Fort Worth. James E. Jobes has been promoted to Vice President and will lead the new office.
The office will serve as the southwest hub for the firm’s regional automotive, aviation and commercial sectors.
Jobes holds a master of architecture degree from the University of Oregon and a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Indiana University. He has led several of the firm’s most complex domestic and international projects, and is a longstanding member of the American Institute of Architects.
The new office is located at 300 Throckmorton Street, Suite 600, in Fort Worth.
