Joey Dello Russo of AngMar Retail Group
Joey Dello Russo of AngMar Retail Group Courtesy
Joey Dello Russo of AngMar Retail Group Courtesy

Business

Dello Russo promoted at AngMar Retail

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 08, 2017 08:51 PM

Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for AngMar Retail Group in Mansfield.

Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods.

During his tenure with AngMar Retail Group, Dello Russo has served as General Manager for both Autoworx and House of Hot Rods and Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms.

AngMar Retail Group is scheduled to open another Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café in Fort Worth early next year. There are also plans for a new Marksmen Firearms store and gun range in Mansfield and a new restaurant concept, Mama Angie’s Mexican Cocina, in 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ghafari opens Fort Worth office

Ghafari Associates, an award-winning architecture, engineering, process design and construction services firm, has opened in Fort Worth. James E. Jobes has been promoted to Vice President and will lead the new office.

The office will serve as the southwest hub for the firm’s regional automotive, aviation and commercial sectors.

Jobes holds a master of architecture degree from the University of Oregon and a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Indiana University. He has led several of the firm’s most complex domestic and international projects, and is a longstanding member of the American Institute of Architects.

The new office is located at 300 Throckmorton Street, Suite 600, in Fort Worth.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to safely shop online

    During the holiday season, shopping online is convenient. Following simple tips will help keep shoppers safe from some scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

How to safely shop online

How to safely shop online 0:29

How to safely shop online
A haunting look at a Fort Worth landmark 2:01

A haunting look at a Fort Worth landmark
Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

View More Video