Which North Texans made the cut on latest Forbes list of richest Americans?

Alice Walton, the daughter of the late Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, remains the wealthiest person in Texas with an estimated net worth of $38.2 billion, according to the latest ranking from Forbes magazine.
Walton’s riches put her at No. 13 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, topped once again by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at $89 billion.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos moved up to No. 2 this year, with $81.5 billion, passing Warren Buffett, who held that spot for 15 years. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns several local companies including BNSF Railway, Acme Brick, Justin Brands and TTI.
Walton, 68, who lives in Fort Worth, put ranches near Millsap and Possum Kingdom Lake up for sale last year after deciding to exit the cutting horse industry, where she was participant for years.
In addition to her love of horses, Walton is actively involved in the art world. She was behind the founding of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., where Wal-Mart Stores is based, and served on the board of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art for more than a decade. Earlier this year, the Amon Carter received a $20 million gift from the Walton Family Foundation.
Among other North Texans:
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ranked No. 95 with a net worth of $5.6 billion, while Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban came in at No. 226 with $3.3 billion.
All four of Fort Worth’s Bass brothers once again made the list, with Robert Bass estimated as the richest with a net worth of $4.9 billion, placing him at No. 122. Sid Bass was listed with $3.4 billion (219), Lee Bass with $2.6 billion (315) and Ed Bass with $2.5 billion (324).
Ray Davis, the co-owner of the Texas Rangers and co-founder of the Dallas pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners, was at No. 288 at $2.8 billion. Bob Simpson, the Fort Worth co-founder of XTO Energy and co-owner of the Texas Rangers, was not included on the list.
Ross Perot Sr., 87, founder of Electronic Data Systems and a former presidential candidate, was ranked No. 167 with $4.1 billion, while his son, H. Ross Perot Jr., founder of Hillwood, the developer of AllianceTexas, was No. 374 with $2.1 billion.
