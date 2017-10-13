$80,000 for a pickup? How trucks are becoming the new luxury vehicle

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Pause

1:12 Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0

2:20 Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

1:30 Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:05 Police officers in Hurst get a starting salary of over $69,000 and the city takes pride in paying officers so they don’t go elsewhere.

0:57 From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

1:08 Hurst police officers undergo rigorous training program