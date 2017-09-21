Beer, delivered with your burger? It’s coming soon to TGI Fridays.
Business

TGI Fridays to deliver beer, liquor with your burger

By Andrea Ahles

September 21, 2017 1:27 PM

Want a beer delivered to your house with your TGI Fridays burger?

You’ll be able to order it on the Dallas-based restaurant chain’s app as the company tests beer and liquor deliveries in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston this holiday season.

The company partnered with Lash, a Dallas firm that delivers alcohol to homes and apartments, to launch the delivery service. TGI Friday’s launched online ordering through a phone app last year.

Customers will be able to order TGI Fridays menu items and then add beer or liquor. A third-party delivery driver from Lash will stop at a partner liquor store to pick up the drinks, pick up the food order at a TGI Fridays restaurant and deliver the whole order at once. The restaurant will also sell drink mixers based on drinks on their menu.

“We’re hearing from customers that it makes a lot of sense,” said Caroline Masullo, TGI Fridays vice president of digital strategy. “They want ice-cold drinks they can mix at their home and this is a convenient way to do that.”

TGI Fridays expects to rollout the alcohol delivery service nationwide in 2018. It is also working on providing bartenders for a per-hour rate for customers who order food through the app.

The company said take-out sales have grown 30 percent since it launched online ordering last year, with online tickets averaging 7.2 percent higher than orders placed in their restaurants.

Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631

