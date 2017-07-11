Report: Shopping for electricity is getting cheaper in Texas

More Videos 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Pause 0:47 Tarrant County manufacturing jobs are making a comeback 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:12 Fossil Ridge standouts not held back 1:30 Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 2:20 Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:07 177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger 1:03 The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work Texas is the nation's top wind energy producer, with at least 125 wind farms and more than 11,500 turbines. We look at how tall the towers are built and how the energy is produced. Texas is the nation's top wind energy producer, with at least 125 wind farms and more than 11,500 turbines. We look at how tall the towers are built and how the energy is produced. Video Graphic by Mark Hoffer

