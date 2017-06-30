What’s next for Roanoke? A luxury hotel and conference center

An upscale eight-story hotel with meeting space is planned along Oak Street in Roanoke, aiming to draw business groups to the small city north of Fort Worth known for its row of popular restaurants.

A 300-room Peabody Hotel would be built south of the existing restaurants, near where a new City Hall is under construction. Plans released Thursday call for 300 rooms and suites, a restaurant, two bars, a high-end spa and fitness center and a large rooftop swimming pool. There also would be more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

In a statement, Douglas V. Browne, president of Peabody Hotels & Resorts, said the hotel project “is still very much in the planning and financing stages.” But the developer, Bluff City Group, said it hopes to open the hotel within the next two years.

The hotel would be built on an extension of Oak Street south of the existing restaurants, which include Babe’s Chicken, as part of a new mixed-use development anchored by the new City Hall, said Scott Campbell, Roanoke’s city manager.

“Our vision has always been to have a hotel conference center project down there,” Campbell said. “Different groups have reached out to us. When we realized that this group was connected with Peabody, we were very interested. ... It’s a game changer for us.”

Peabody Hotels & Resorts is based in Memphis, where it operates the historic landmark Peabody Hotel. The Peabody dates to 1869 and was restored and reopened in 1981. The property is known for its ducks, which adorn a fountain in the hotel lobby and waddle through the hotel daily.

The company has operated two other Peabody Hotels — in Orlando and Little Rock — but each has been sold. According to its website, Peabody has other hotels planned in Colorado, Mississippi and Southern California.

Campbell said the city is negotiating a tax incentives package with the developer, which is expected to be finalized within the next 60 days. He said the project also was aided by legislation recently passed in Austin that will allow the developer to recoup state sales and hotel/motel taxes to help pay for the development.