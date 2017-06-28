What’s wrong with the F-35? Reliability problems and slow repairs, Pentagon says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Minister criticizes Fort Worth leaders on race relations Pause 0:59 Qatar Airways flight from Doha lands at DFW 1:07 XTO moving out of downtown Fort Worth 1:18 Peek inside the largest home in North Texas, now up on auction 1:51 Go inside the Swarovski heiress' mansion up for auction in Westlake 1:10 Take a look around at John Goff's Eagle Mountain Lake estate, "Mariposa del Lago" 3:19 A peek at American Airlines new headquarters 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft 1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday 1:13 Take a look inside Graham's Wildcatter Ranch, on the market for $15 million Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Since its inception, the U.S. Air Force has been developing the fastest, most powerful aircraft in the world. Today's F-35 that combines supersonic speed, advanced stealth capabilities and integrated avionics. (video by U.S. Air Force)

