Salt Lick BBQ is coming to Grapevine next year

Salt Lick BBQ, a Hill Country destination often cited among the best barbecue joints in Texas, is coming to Grapevine.
The city announced Tuesday night that it has approved a site for Salt Lick north of Grapevine Mills, near where Kubota Tractor recently opened a new North American headquarters.
In a press release, the city said the 10,000-square-foot restaurant, on 10 wooded acres, will include indoor and outdoor dining as well as a specialty wine and beer bar. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall, with completion expected in late 2018.
The site is on 185 acres the city purchased from former Texas Rangers star Rafael Palmeiro and is now developing. In addition to Kubota, Mercedes-Benz USA is building a regional parts distribution center and training facility there and plans have been unveiled for a $330 million resort and water park.
“We have searched the Metroplex the last 10 years for a site where the look and feel of the place would remind us of the Hill Country and allow us to re-create the backyard BBQ party we have in Driftwood,” said Salt Lick’s owner Scott Roberts in a statement. “We have finally found a Hill Country home in Grapevine.”
In addition to Driftwood, Salt Lick has a smaller location at DFW Airport, and one in Round Rock.
