H-E-B hesitant on Parker County plan, faces December deadline in Hudson Oaks

The clock is ticking on Texas grocery giant H-E-B’s plans for a store 10 miles west of Fort Worth.
San Antonio-based H-E-B has no timeline to start construction on an announced Hudson Oaks store, public affairs director Mabrie Jackson said Wednesday, describing the land at U.S. 180 (Fort Worth Highway) and Lakeshore Drive as property maintained “in advance of future needs.”
But H-E-B has agreed to start construction by the end of 2017 as part of a deal to set aside $3.54 million in future sales tax money to pay for streets, water and sewer lines, City Adminstrator Patrick Lawler said.
The city announced construction of a new Chick-fil-A on the same corner earlier this month on Facebook, and gave a second-quarter 2018 opening date for H-E-B.
“I have no doubt H-E-B will be here,” Lawler said, saying city officials are in “constant communication” with the engineering and design team.
Jackson confirmed the land deal for the Chick-fil-A outparcel but said the other land is “no different than any other real estate property” held for undisclosed future plans.
The Hudson Oaks site is 10 miles west of the new Walsh Ranch development in far west Fort Worth. The model opened this month for the first phase of 587 lots and 1,700 acres.
H-E-B has bought land for several potential suburban Tarrant County locations in recent years, from near Saginaw to Mansfield, but has never hinted at any building plans.
H-E-B announced two new San Antonio stores this week. The company operates stores in Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury and Waxahachie south of Fort Worth.
H-E-B serves Tarrant County with two locations of its Central Market brand in west Fort Worth and Southlake.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
Comments