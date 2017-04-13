PUC expected to nix sale of Oncor Electric to NextEra Energy

Texas regulators may decide as soon as Thursday to kill NextEra Energy’s $18 billion bid to buy Dallas-based Oncor Electric Delivery, the utility that maintains power lines in North Texas.
A draft order filed by the staff of the state’s Public Utility Commission in advance of a Thursday meeting would find that the merger isn’t in the public interest and block the utilities from moving forward.
All three commissioners have individually reviewed and support the order, agency spokesman Terry Hadley said. It was added Wednesday to the meeting’s consent agenda, allowing for a vote without further discussion.
The takeover is key to Oncor parent, Energy Future Holdings, emerging from bankruptcy after working since 2014 to restructure almost $50 billion in debt. A rejection by Texas regulators would force Energy Future, created by the biggest leveraged buyout on record, to come up with another plan to market the profitable part of its business.
The company has already tried and failed to sell Oncor to a group backed by Dallas-based Hunt Consolidated, which withdrew after Texas imposed conditions that it found too onerous.
“Absent some 11th-hour change, all signs point to the commission denying the merger application," said Paul Patterson, a utility analyst for Glenrock Associates. “For Oncor, it means back to the drawing board.”
Spokesmen for Florida-based NextEra and Oncor declined to comment late Wednesday.
In the draft order, the commission’s staff cites “substantial amounts of leverage at NextEra” that would pose a financial risk to Oncor and few tangible benefits to customers.
The state has taken particular issue with “ring-fencing” measures that NextEra has proposed to eliminate as part of the takeover to link its credit profile with Oncor’s.
One of those protections restricts NextEra’s ability to make changes to Oncor’s board, and the other gives Texas Transmission Investments shareholders the power to veto dividends declared by Oncor’s board and, in some situations, veto budgets. NextEra Energy has said that, if either measure remains, the two companies’ credit profiles can’t be linked and the merger can’t close.
