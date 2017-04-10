Don’t panic: Four things to remember about your property tax appraisal

1:47 This is Topgolf Pause

2:15 Joey Gallo discusses his career-high 5 RBI day

4:29 What do NASCAR fans think of Donald Trump?

0:53 A'Shawn Robinson excited to be at hometown NASCAR track

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

2:16 Yu Darvish details his latest Rangers start

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:59 Having a ball with the Monster Energy athletes