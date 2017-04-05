Four area Payless shoe stores to close after company files for bankruptcy

Payless shoe stores in Fort Worth, Arlington, Weatherford and Roanoke are among 400 that are closing after the Kansas-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.
According to a closing list posted by the company, the local stores shutting down are located at Beach Street Commons, 3869 Maurice Ave., in Fort Worth; 2500 E. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington; Weatherford Commons, 1940 S. Main St., in Weatherford; and Roanoke Crossing Shops, 1224 N. Highway 377 in Roanoke.
Founded in 1956, Payless ShoeSource has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries, including five in Fort Worth, three each in Arlington and Hurst and others in Watauga, Burleson, Mansfield, Lake Worth and Cleburne.
In all, Payless will close 66 stores in Texas including other locations in Mineral Wells, Dallas, Plano, Irving, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso.
Payless said it expects to continue operate while it restructures its business, and will continues to provide benefits and health care coverage to its workers. It also said existing gift cards with Payless stores and Payless.com will be honored.
Consumers can access information through the Payless corporate website http://www.paylessrestructure.com/home/store-closures/ to see the full list of stores that will close and the locations of the nearest stores that remain open.
This article includes material from The Associated Press.
