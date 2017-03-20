Alice Walton top Texan on Forbes billionaire list

Alice Walton, the Wal-Mart heiress still reins in the prize as the richest Texan on the Forbes 31st annual list of the world’s billionaires.
Walton is ranked 17th overall with $33.8 billion in estimated net worth, according to the 2017 list released Monday. She comes in far ahead of the next Texan on the list, Dell computer chairman Michael Dell, who is ranked 38th with a net worth of $20.4 billion.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates stayed in the Forbes top spot for the fourth year in a row at $86 billion. He’s been the richest person in the world 18 of the past 23 years, according to the magazine.
Coming in at No. 2 is the “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway fame at $75.6 billion. Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive officer of Amazon, broke into the top three for the first time with a estimated net worth of $72.8 billion.
Walton, the daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, moved to the Fort Worth area years ago because of her love for cutting horses. But Walton has gotten out of that business, moved into Fort Worth and focus on her work on the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.
In January, the Walton Family Foundation awarded $20 million to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Alice Walton, was on the museum's board from 2004 to 2015. The endowment honors the museum's longtime board president, Ruth Carter Stevenson, who died in 2013.
Among the other Texans on the list are:
127. Andrew Beal, $10.4 billion (banking and real estate, Dallas)
194. Richard Kinder, $7.2 billion (pipelines, Houston)
234. Robert Rowling, $6.2 billion (investments, Omni Hotels, Dallas)
261. Dannine Avara, $5.7 billion, (pipelines, Houston)
261. Scott Duncan, $5.7 billion (pipelines, Houston)
294. Trevor Rees-Jones, $5.3 billion (oil and gas, Dallas)
303. Jerry Jones, $5.2 billion (Dallas Cowboys, Dallas)
339. Ray Lee Hunt, $4.8 billion (oil, real estate, Dallas)
367. Kelcy Warren, $4.5 billion (pipelines, Dallas)
441. Robert Bass, $4 billion (oil, investments, Fort Worth)
441. H. Ross Perot Sr., $4 billion (computer services, real estate, Dallas)
564. Mark Cuban, $3.4 billion (online media, Dallas Mavericks)
660. Ed Bass, $3 billion (oil, investments, Fort Worth)
669. Lee Bass, $2.9 billion (oil, investments, Fort Worth)
717. Sid Bass, $2.8 billion, (oil, investments, Fort Worth)
745. Ray Davis, $2.7 billion (pipelines, Texas Rangers, Dallas-Fort Worth)
814. David Bonderman, $2.5 billion (private equity, Fort Worth)
1290. H. Ross Perot Jr. $1.6 billion (real estate, Dallas-Fort Worth)
