Fort Worth startup creates app for paying auto loans with your smartphone

Fort Worth has long been a hub for subprime lenders that cater to consumers with poor credit scores, from big companies like Cash America (now FirstCash) to smaller players like Elevate Credit.
This week, a new startup launched called Payix, the latest in a string of companies started by former employees of AmeriCredit, the big subprime auto lender that was acquired by General Motors and now operates as GM Financial.
Payix, led by Chris Chestnut, has developed a mobile app that allows consumers to make car payments through their smartphones while enabling lenders to directly communicate with them, such as send a reminder message directly to the app when a payment is due or when one has been missed.
The company’s product has been in beta testing with a San Diego-based lender and is now available for purchase by others.
There is a good portion of consumers out there who either got dinged in ’07-’08 [financial downturn] or they live in a perpetual state of recession. Chris Chestnut, president, Payix
Payix is in the “fintech” space, an emerging sector where entrepreneurs are applying the latest technologies, including Big Data, to financial services. In a telephone interview, Chestnut said the goal at Payix was to build an app directed at millennials who are “smartphone dependent” — meaning they prefer to make transactions with their phones.
Since it can be downloaded for free, the app offers a convenient option for borrowers with troubled credit, who only qualify for high-interest loans and tend to have higher delinquency rates. These subprime or “deep subprime” customers work low-wage jobs, Chestnut said, and tend to use smartphones to handle their affairs.
“There is a good portion of consumers out there who either got dinged in ’07-’08 [financial downturn] or they live in a perpetual state of recession,” Chestnut said. “Their ability to earn income doesn’t allow them to get out of the hole they’re in.”
While the subprime mortgage business slowed significantly after the housing crash, subprime auto loans have taken off, fed by record auto sales and stagnant wages for most Americans. Now delinquencies are rising. S&P Global Ratings recently reported that subprime loan losses have reached the highest level since the financial crisis, Bloomberg News reported.
That makes collections all the more important, and Chestnut hopes that will encourage lenders to consider the Payix app.
Chestnut, 46, worked at AmeriCredit for about a decade, joining the company in 1998 in information technology and leaving in 2009. He then co-founded Innovate Auto Finance in Fort Worth, which purchases subprime auto loans from dealers and finance companies, leaving in 2015 to pursue this venture.
Other companies whose founders had AmeriCredit connections include:
Defi Solutions in Grapevine, which sells loan origination software.
Exeter Finance in Irving, a subprime auto lender.
Sierra Auto Finance in Dallas, a subprime auto lender.
Jet Capital in Hurst, an online lender to small businesses.
Praxis Finance in Grapevine, which buys auto finance portfolios.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments