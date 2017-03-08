Nafta talks likely won’t begin until later this year, Ross says

2:09 RadioShack, I Hope You Bounce Back Pause

0:35 Fire drill turns into real thing when smoke is discovered in downtown Fort Worth building

1:41 When The Earth Shakes - Animated Video

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 New weather satellite shows flashes where tornadoes touched down in Texas

0:32 How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time.

1:34 Search continues for missing boater