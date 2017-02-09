Ikea announces plans for store in north Fort Worth

Ikea announced plans today to build a store in north Fort Worth.
The popular Swedish home furnishings retailer, which has a store in Frisco and will open a second area location in Grand Prairie later this year, said it has proposed a 289,000-square-foot store with 900 parking spaces at the southwestern corner of Interstate 35W and North Tarrant Parkway.
“We are thrilled with our success in North Texas since opening our first store 11 years ago, so we are excited to propose a Fort Worth store to grow our Dallas-area reach,” said Lars Petersson, Ikea U.S. president, in a press release. “This proposed Fort Worth store would complement our Dallas-area presence in Frisco and soon in Grand Prairie by bringing the unique family-friendly shopping experience even closer to customers in the western part of the Metroplex.”
The company said it has submitted a proposal to the city of Fort Worth. Pending necessary approvals and agreements, construction would begin in spring 2018, with an anticipated opening in summer 2019.
Ikea has more than 390 stores in 48 countries, including 43 in the U.S. Other Texas locations are in Houston and Round Rock, with a San Antonio store planned for summer 2019.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
