Will Tom Thumb return to its former location in Grapevine?

Tom Thumb may be coming back to a familiar location in Grapevine.
Central Market announced it has sold a former Sun Fresh supermarket at Texas 121 and Hall-Johnson Road in Grapevine to Safeway, which formerly operated it as a Tom Thumb.
Safeway divested the Tom Thumb location store in late 2014 when it merged with Albertsons. The store became a Sun Fresh market, but last year it was closed as one of six locations sold to HEB/Central Market.
By November, Central Market said it would sell or lease the Grapevine site after it announced that it would convert two former Sun Fresh stores in Dallas to Central Markets.
In its statement, Central Market said a complete renovation is underway at the Midway Road and Northwest Highway location in dallas, which it expects to open early next year. No timeframe has been set for the other store, at McKinney and Lemmon Avenues in Dallas’s Uptown neighborhood.
A Safeway spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments