Lockheed, Pentagon reach F-35 deal that will add jobs in Fort Worth

Lockheed Martin and the White House announced that the company and the Pentagon reached agreement on a $8.2 billion contract for the next 90 F-35 fighter jets that cuts costs by $728 million and sets the stage for adding 1,800 jobs in Fort Worth.
In a statement, Lockheed said the savings represent a reduction of nearly 8 percent in the price for the fighter jet over the last contract.
“Another big win the president has delivered on for U.S. taxpayers,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Friday during the daily press briefing. The announcement from the White House press room marked a striking change from the Pentagon’s usual practice of issuing major contracts after the close of Wall Street trading.
The contract, under negotiation for more than a year, represents the 10th tranche of planes in the $379 billion program, which came under fire by President Trump for “out of control” costs.
Earlier this week, Trump signaled that the contract was nearing completion, telling reporters that Lockheed had trimmed $600 million in costs from the next contract and that the F-35 program was now in “great shape.”
In its statement, Lockheed credited Trump’s involvement with advancing the deal on the new contract.
“President Trump’s personal involvement in the F-35 program accelerated the negotiations and sharpened our focus on driving down the price,” said a statement, posted by Lockheed on Twitter. “The agreement was reached in a matter of weeks and represents significant savings over previous contracts.”
Lockheed also said the deal will “create 1,800 new jobs at our Fort Worth, Texas factory and support thousands more jobs in our supply chain.”
Lockheed’s CEO Marillyn Hewson, who met personally with Trump following his criticism of the program, had previously said that the company planned to add 1,800 jobs. Those workers are expected to be hired through 2020 as production is increased.
Lockheed builds the F-35 in west Fort Worth, where it employs about 14,000 including 8,800 working on the who work on the stealth fighter program.
This article includes material from Bloomberg News.
