February 2, 2017 5:04 PM

Some Copenhagen, Skoal smokeless tobacco recalled

By Tom Uhler

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. is voluntarily recalling some Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope and Husky tobacco products after receiving reports of metal objects in cans.

The products were manufactured at the company’s facility in Franklin Park, Ill., and turned up in Texas and five other states — Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio, the company said in a news release.

The company said it received eight complaints and said there have been no reports of injury. The products were distributed nationwide.

“In an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of smokeless tobacco products manufactured at our Franklin Park, Ill., facility,” CEO Brian Quigley said in a message on the company’s website. “Though we have only a limited number of cans that are reported to us as affected and no reported injuries, we are taking this action in the interest of our consumers. We also are working closel​y with federal authorities to investigate.”

The company said a majority of its smokeless tobacco cans are not affected, including Copenhagen Fine Cut and Copenhagen Long Cut, both in fiberboard can, and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in plastic can.

Anyone who has any of the products listed below should not open or use them but instead contact the company at 1-866-201-9136 or go to http://www.usstcproductrecall.com/ for more information or to find out if your can is affected.

Here’s a list of the affected products:

Cope Brand Products

Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen Brand Products

Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Husky Brand Products

Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen

Skoal Brand Products

Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Problems with the products can also be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products here.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

