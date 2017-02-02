Some Copenhagen, Skoal smokeless tobacco recalled

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. is voluntarily recalling some Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope and Husky tobacco products after receiving reports of metal objects in cans.
The products were manufactured at the company’s facility in Franklin Park, Ill., and turned up in Texas and five other states — Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio, the company said in a news release.
The company said it received eight complaints and said there have been no reports of injury. The products were distributed nationwide.
“In an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of smokeless tobacco products manufactured at our Franklin Park, Ill., facility,” CEO Brian Quigley said in a message on the company’s website. “Though we have only a limited number of cans that are reported to us as affected and no reported injuries, we are taking this action in the interest of our consumers. We also are working closely with federal authorities to investigate.”
The company said a majority of its smokeless tobacco cans are not affected, including Copenhagen Fine Cut and Copenhagen Long Cut, both in fiberboard can, and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in plastic can.
Anyone who has any of the products listed below should not open or use them but instead contact the company at 1-866-201-9136 or go to http://www.usstcproductrecall.com/ for more information or to find out if your can is affected.
Here’s a list of the affected products:
Cope Brand Products
Long Cut Straight
Copenhagen Brand Products
Extra Long Cut Natural
Long Cut Mint
Long Cut Southern Blend
Pouch Mint
Pouch Wintergreen
Long Cut (overseas military only)
Fine Cut (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch (overseas military only)
Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Husky Brand Products
Fine Cut Natural
Long Cut Straight
Long Cut Wintergreen
Skoal Brand Products
Bandit Mint
Bandit Wintergreen
Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Cherry
Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Classic
Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Spearmint
Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
Snus Mint
Snus Smooth Mint
Xtra Long Cut Mint
Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch Mint (overseas military only)
Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Problems with the products can also be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products here.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
