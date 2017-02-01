Fort Worth attracted 8.8 million visitors last year in booming tourism market

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport Pause

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

1:57 First F-35 for Japan

2:21 Community leaders call for officer firing and mayor to step down

0:18 Several injured when truck flips on Bruton Road

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo