Cowtown Angels score big with $465 million sale of Encore Vision

Novartis has revealed how much it paid to buy Encore Vision, a Fort Worth startup that has developed an eyedrop to treat presbyopia — and it’s an eye-opener.
In an SEC filing Wednesday, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant that owns Alcon put the preliminary fair value of the transaction announced last month at $465 million. Novartis reported that the deal includes an initial cash payment of $375 million “before ordinary purcahse price adjustments,” plus $90 million due Encore shareholders “upon achievement of specified development nd commercialization milestones.”
That’s a huge payday for investors in the company, including the Cowtown Angels, a Fort Worth angel investor network that put about $3 million into the company. Encore was the first company to present to the Cowtown Angels, a program of the TechFW business incubator, and marks the group’s first cashout.
“Encore Vision is the first Cowtown Angels investment to be sold, and it’s a home run!” said Mike Butts, chair of the Cowtown Angels Steering Council, in a statement.
Presbyopia is a hardening of the eye lens experienced by about 80 percent of people over the age of 45, which results in loss of near-distance vision and the need for reading glasses. Encore’s EV06 eye drop, which softens the lens, has shown positive results in phase I/II clinical trials.
Encore Vision was founded 10 years ago by Bill Burns, a former Alcon executive, who set up shop at TechFW. Bios Partners, a Fort Worth venture capital firm run by Les Kreis, is one of Encore’s largest shareholders.
Burns said last month that the eyedrop is still at least a couple of years away from the marketplace, with both Phase II and Phase III clinical studies to be completed.
Darlene Boudreaux, Executive Director of TechFW, said Burns pitched his company at the first meeting of the Cowtown Angels in 2012. “He presented again in fall 2013 after the first several angel members had joined the program, and Encore Vision was one of the first investments that members of the group made together,” Boudreaux said in a statement.
