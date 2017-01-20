D.R. Horton targets late May for move to new headquarters in Arlington

D.R. Horton, the nation’s top homebuilder, hopes to move into its own new home in Arlington by the end of May.
Work is finishing up on the company’s 200,000-square-foot, four-story corporate headquarters going up on the north side of Interstate 30, east of Collins Street and across the highway from Globe Life Park. The complex, with a pricetag exceeding $20 million, will have a courtyard and a six-story attached garage.
In 2015, D.R. Horton revealed plans to move 500 employees from its current home in downtown Fort Worth, where it’s spread across 10 floors of the City Center tower that bears its name. The Arlington City Council approved $5.5 million for infrastructure improvements at the site.
Answering questions before the company’s shareholders meeting on Thursday, David Auld, Horton’s president and chief executive officer, said the company decided to build a new headquarters for itself to create a more intimate setting for its workforce.
“It will feel more like family,” Auld said, adding that the decision was more about culture than cost.
It’s not the first time D.R. Horton has moved between Fort Worth and Arlington. The company was founded in Fort Worth by Donald R. Horton in 1978 and moved to Arlington in 1993. By 2004, the fast-growing homebuilder had outgrown its space in a converted strip center and moved to the high-rise in downtown Fort Worth.
Growth has continued. Horton, who remains chairman, said Thursday that the company was the nation’s No. 1 homebuilder for the 15th year in a row last year, closing sales on 40,309 homes, outpacing its biggest rival, Lennar, by 52 percent. Its goal is to be twice as big as the next biggest homebuilder, he said.
In its last fiscal year ended Sept. 30, D.R. Horton reported net income of $886.3 million, up 18 percent, as revenues reached $12.2 billion, up 12 percent.
“These are good numbers. These are really good numbers,” Horton told shareholders.
Hope the new home office has room for expansion.
