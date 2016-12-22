1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks at Sea Life Grapevine Pause

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of Mom arrested makes statement about neighbor accused

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks