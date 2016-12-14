Fuel City’s first Tarrant County store set to open next week

8:32 Titletown, TX, episode 13: The Last Dance Pause

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story