Fuel City’s first Tarrant County store set to open next week

The zebra, two baby buffaloes and two Longhorns already have moved — oh, and the employees have been hired — as the Fuel City prepares to open next week in Haltom City.
The 8,000-square-foot convenience store at Haltom Road and Airport Freeway will open almost a year to the day after owner John Benda announced he was expanding his Dallas-based chain to Tarrant County. His original store is located near downtown Dallas, with another in Mesquite.
Benda’s Fuel City stores are known as much for their exotic animals and killer street tacos as they are for cheap gas. Benda said he plans to add a zonkey (half zebra-half donkey) to the herd in the near future.
About 100 employees have been hired and are undergoing training, said Benda, who hopes to open the store on Monday, or Tuesday at the latest.
The Haltom City store is a spruced-up version of the Fuel City brand, which often become 24-hour hangouts. This one has an outdoor patio with a garage door that can open and close to allow dining, no matter what the weather.
