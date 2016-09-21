Blue Bell recalls cookie dough ice cream due to listeria concerns

Blue Bell Creameries announced Wednesday it is recalling cookie dough ice cream due to potential listeria concerns.
The Brenham-based ice cream maker said it is voluntarily recalling half-gallons of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookie Two Step that contained contaminated cookie dough provided by a third party vendor, Aspen Hills. It is also recalling pints of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
The recalled ice cream was not distributed in Texas, the company said. The products were shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
No illnesses have been reported so far, Blue Bell said.
“Although our products in the marketplace have passed our test and hold program, which requires that finished product samples test negative for Listeria monocytogenes, Blue Bell is initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement.
Blue Bell said it identified a potential problem with Aspen Hill’s cookie dough when it tested it at its Blue Bell facilities. It then notified Aspen Hills which issued a recall of the cookie dough.
Consumer can return the recalled products to where they purchased them for a full refund, the company said.
This is the second time in two years that Blue Bell has recalled ice cream because of listeria issues. In 2015, the company shut down all three of its ice cream factories after its products were linked to three deaths and several cases of listeriosis in four states.
Andrea Ahles
