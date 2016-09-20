Hedge fund buys stake in Pier 1 Imports, pushing for change

Shares of Pier 1 Imports were trading modestly higher this morning after a New York-based hedge fund late Monday disclosed a 9.5 percent stake in the company.
Alden Global Capital said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it’s been in talks with the board of the Fort Worth-based retailer about operations, the search for a new CEO, board composition and the company’s ownership structure and intends to continue those contacts.
Alden Global has purchased 7.9 million shares of Pier 1 and said the retail chain is at “a critical juncture.”
In a statement, Pier 1 said it “values constructive input from investors” and will “continue to engage with shareholders, including Alden Global Capital, and evaluate opportunities to increase long-term shareholder value.”
Shares (ticker: PIR) were trading up 5 cents, or a little more than 1 percent, to $4.15 at mid-morning.
Earlier this month, Pier 1 announced that its president and CEO Alex Smith, 64, who has led the company since 2007, will leave the company at the end of the year.
Pier 1 has been struggling over the past two years to adapt to a shift in buying habits to the Internet. It relaunched an e-commerce site, investing heavily into its “omni-channel” operations, but rising online sales have not been able to make up for declining sales at its traditional stores.
On the day that Smith announced his impending departure, the company said preliminary net sales for the most recent quarter, ended Aug. 27, declined by 6.7 percent. Earnings are scheduled to be relased next week.
The company’s stock price, which closed at $4.10 a share on Monday, hasn’t recovered since February 2015, when chief financial officer Cary Turner was abruptly dismissed when Pier 1 surprised investors with weaker than expected fourth-quarter results.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives and The Dallas Morning News.
