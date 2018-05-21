Lincecum can come off DL next week. Will Rangers activate him?

Tim Lincecum is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list in seven days, and he again was scheduled to pitching multiple innings Monday for Triple A Round Rock.





There are no guarantees, though, that the Texas Rangers will reinstate him May 28.

General manager Jon Daniels puts Lincecum's immediate future in doubt Monday. The right-hander and two-time National League Cy Young winner entered his sixth appearance on rehab assignment with a 7.11 ERA and 2.21 WHIP.

His velocity has topped out in the lower 90s, Daniels said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We haven’t made any decisions yet," Daniels said. "He’s thrown a little better of late. Hasn’t been great, overall, but we haven’t made any definitive decisions on activating him."

The Rangers and Lincecum agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract in late February, but the deal didn't become official until March 6 as he dealt with the unexpected death of his older brother.

His spring progress was slowed further by a blister on his middle finger. That and his lack of prep time put him on 10-day DL to open the season, and the Rangers later transferred him to the 60-day DL.

Lincecum, who turns 34 next month, said that he is treating the extended DL stay and rehab assignment as his spring training. His first day of eligibility is May 28, the day the Rangers open a four-game road series at Seattle, Lincecum's hometown.