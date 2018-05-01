Granbury High School community saddened by drowning deaths of two students

Granbury High School students Oscar Rios and Julio Espinosa-Guerrero were identified as the two teens who drowned Monday while swimming in a lake near Glen Rose.
Rios, 18, and Espinosa-Guerrero, 17, were identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office. Their deaths took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds stated that the incident was not school-related and the two teens were swimming at Wheeler Branch Reservoir in neighboring Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth.
Some reports indicate that teens tried to rescue the victims and called authorities, Deeds said. The two victims were flown to Fort Worth for treatment. Their place of death is listed as Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.
Granbury High School students and staff and the Granbury school district are mourning the deaths. Counselors, administrators and ministers were available to students Tuesday morning.
"Our counselors, administrators and local ministers have been available for students since yesterday afternoon, when we received the news. They are continuing to provide assistance to any student who needs it. This will continue as long as it is necessary," said Jeff Meador, spokesman for Granbury schools.
Meador said they are not discussing how the drownings occurred because they are not school-related.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
