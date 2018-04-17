Exploding engine kills 1, forces Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight to land

A Southwest Airlines jet bound for Dallas made an emergency landing Tuesday at a Philadelphia airport after an engine apparently exploded, killing one person and injuring several others.

A federal investigator says one person was killed. Philadelphia's fire chief, Adam Thiel, says one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He says seven other passengers were treated for minor injuries, but none had to be taken to the hospital. No further information on those injured was released.

Photographs appear to show that part of the covering from the jet's left engine was ripped off and a window damaged.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tuesday that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.





Thiel says that there was a fuel leak and a small fire when firefighters arrived, The Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that passengers used stairs to deplane the 737.

Passengers posted on Twitter that one person was partially sucked out of a window before being rescued.

Southwest Airlines said there were 143 passengers and five crew members on board.

The NTSB will lead the investigation, the FAA said.





A Southwest Airlines spokesman released the following statement:

"We are aware that Southwest flight #1380 from New York La Guardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time."

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

