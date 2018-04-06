Fort Worth appeals court reverses ruling on Episcopal Church property. Fight not over

The last court ruling in the decade-long battle over $100 million in church property goes to the Episcopalians who have remained loyal to the national church.
But the attorneys representing the group that broke away from the national church in 2008 have vowed to bring the case back to the Texas Supreme Court for another look.
The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth issued an opinion on Thursday that said that the church should remain in charge of church business, a ruling that favors those loyal to Episcopalians who remained under the umbrella of the national Episcopal Church.
This ruling reverses an earlier
Comments