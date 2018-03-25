Texas Tech's tournament run halted by No. 1 Villanova

Villanova is headed back to the Final Four.





The Wildcats will have a chance at their second national championship in three seasons, courtesy of a 71-59 win over Texas Tech in Sunday’s East regional final.

They will play the winner of Kansas and Duke in the Final Four in San Antonio.

Jalen Brunson led the Wildcats (34-4) with 15 points. Eric Paschall finished with 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges each added 12 points.

Villanova came into the game with 44 3-pointers for the tournament. It had four 3s in Sunday’s win, but it was their defense that stood out in this one.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Red Raiders 51-33, including grabbing 31 defensive rebounds. They also had six steals.

Keenan Evans led Texas Tech with 12 points.

Villanova led 36-23 at the half, holding the Red Raiders to a season-low for first half points.

The Wildcats’ lead grew as high as 15 in the opening minutes of the second half and took advantage of a bevy of Texas Tech fouls, racking up 29 points at the free-throw line.

The Red Raiders (27-10) were playing in their first Elite Eight and came out on fire, notching and early 9-1 lead. They got as close as 56-51 with less than five minutes to play, but Villanova closed the game on a 15-8 run.