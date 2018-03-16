The Rangers' Opening Day starter vs. Astros is ...

Of all the decisions facing the Texas Rangers this spring, the one they announced Friday might have been their easiest.
Cole Hamels was named the Opening Day starter March 29 against the Houston Astros.
It will be Hamels' fourth career start in a team's season opener and his second for the Rangers. The other came in 2016, as Yu Darvish started the lid-lifter last season.
Hamels will be opposed by Justin Verlander as the Astros begin defensive of their world championship at Globe Life Park.
"Cole is a front-line pitcher," manager Jeff Banister said. "He the ace of our staff. He has the experience. He's the guy that should be the pitcher that pitches at the front of our rotation."
Hamels was the pick over 2017 rotation holdover Martin Perez and newcomers Doug Fister, Matt Moore and Mike Minor.
Hamels, who is an outspoken critic of the six-man rotation, will likely be kept on normal rest throughout the season, Banister said, though there will be exceptions. To that end Banister said that Hamels is likely to start the Rangers' sixth game of the season on his normal turn.
